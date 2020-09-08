De Bruyne leads Belgium to thrashing of Iceland

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores their fourth goal of the night.

FIFA’S NUMBER ONE ranked side Belgium, led superbly by Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, handed Iceland a 5-1 drubbing to follow up on their 2-0 win over Denmark.

The Islanders actually opened the scoring through an 11th-minute deflected shot from Holmbert Fridjonsson.

But a reshuffled Red Devils outfit hit back almost immediately through Axel Witsel in the 13th minute, before a Michy Batshuayi double (17, 70) coupled with goals from Dries Mertens (50) and new cap Jeremy Doku (80) combined to put the game out of sight.

Belgium’s win moves them to the top of the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 ahead of their trip next month to England, who were lucky to escape with a 0-0 draw away to Denmark in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

