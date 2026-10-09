Belgium put themselves in pole position to meet Ireland in play-offs

BELGIUM WILL TAKE a narrow 1-0 lead into their second leg away to Poland, as the winners are likely to face Ireland in the World Cup qualification play-offs.

Ireland are all but through after their 8-0 win earlier in the day against Kazakhstan.

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Belgium took the lead in time added on to the end of the first half when Elena Dhont latched on to a through ball from Tessa Wullaert and netted.

They later survived a penalty awarded to Poland in the 53rd minute, after a VAR judgement. However, Ewa Pajor’s attempt was stopped by Belgian ‘keeper Lowiese Seynhaeve.

The second leg is in Gdansk on Tuesday.

Whoever emerges as the winner will be hosting Ireland for the first game of the two-legged play-off, the games likely to be staged on 1 and 5 December.

Ireland have beaten both Belgium and Poland in the last year.

They beat Belgium in the Nations League promotion/relegation play-off which sent them to League A for World Cup qualifying.

They also beat Poland twice in the group qualifiers, 3-2 in Gdansk and 1-0 in the Aviva.