They go again!

The Republic of Ireland women’s team are in action again, looking to build on their impressive display against Denmark.

Today, they’re in the King Baudouin Stadium to take on Belgium. Vera Pauw’s side have lots of positives to take from their 1-0 defeat at home during the week and will be looking to expand this evening, with kick-off on the way at 6.30pm.

It’s all about preparation for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers and we’ll be taking you through all the action as it happens.

Live coverage of today’s friendly is available on RTÉ News Now and we’ll have team news for you in the next few moments.