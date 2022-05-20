Benson Henderson v Peter Queally to headline Bellator Dublin

WATERFORD’S PETER QUEALLY is set to headline against No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson for Bellator MMA’s Dublin card on Friday, September 23.
Benson (29-11) is a former UFC Lightweight Champion while Irish star Queally (13-6-1) will make his comeback from injury after his recent withdrawal from Bellator 275.
In the co-main event, No. 8-ranked light heavyweight veteran Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero (14-6) takes on Melvin “No Mercy” Manhoef (32-15-1) while Ireland’s James “The Strabanimal” Gallagher (11-2) competes in a bantamweight clash against Brett Johns (18-3).
This will be Gallagher’s first fight since suffering a loss in the same arena last year at Bellator 270. Prior to that defeat, the Strabane native had enjoyed a four-fight winning streak.
Meanwhile, Drogheda’s undefeated featherweight, Ciaran Clarke (5-0) has been rewarded for his impressive recent performances on the last two Dublin cards with a jump onto the main card where he will face France’s Georges Sasu (5-2).
The event takes place at the 3Arena and will air live in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport.
