Friday 20 May 2022
Benson Henderson v Peter Queally to headline Bellator Dublin

The event will air live in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport.

WATERFORD’S PETER QUEALLY is set to headline against No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson for Bellator MMA’s Dublin card on Friday, September 23. 

Benson (29-11) is a former UFC Lightweight Champion while Irish star Queally (13-6-1) will make his comeback from injury after his recent withdrawal from Bellator 275.

In the co-main event, No. 8-ranked light heavyweight veteran Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero (14-6) takes on Melvin “No Mercy” Manhoef (32-15-1) while Ireland’s James “The Strabanimal” Gallagher (11-2) competes in a bantamweight clash against Brett Johns (18-3).

This will be Gallagher’s first fight since suffering a loss in the same arena last year at Bellator 270. Prior to that defeat, the Strabane native had enjoyed a four-fight winning streak.  

Meanwhile, Drogheda’s undefeated featherweight, Ciaran Clarke (5-0) has been rewarded for his impressive recent performances on the last two Dublin cards with a jump onto the main card where he will face France’s Georges Sasu (5-2).

The event takes place at the 3Arena and will air live in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport. 

