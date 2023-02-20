'No new talks' on Bellingham contract, says Dortmund Sporting Director

BORUSSIA DORTMUND SPORTING director Sebastian Kehl said on Monday he hopes midfielder Jude Bellingham will stay with the side but confirmed there have been no extension talks with the teenager.

Speaking with German tabloid Bild, Kehl revealed Dortmund had not yet received any requests for the English midfielder.

“Jude feels very, very comfortable at Borussia Dortmund. But there are no new talks, let alone any requests for him.

“We need Jude to achieve our goals this season and we’re glad he is focused so much on football and has no other issues on his mind at the moment.”

Bellingham, who captained the side in their 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday, continues to impress in Dortmund and is rumoured to have attracted the interest of a number of large European clubs.

Kehl, who has previously said he knew it would be difficult to keep Bellingham, said he hoped the teenager will stay in Dortmund longer.

Jude still has two years on his contract (until summer 2025) and he is a very important part of this team. Of course, I wish that he will play with Dortmund for longer.”

Dortmund have won eight from eight in all competitions in 2023, going equal top on the Bundesliga table with Bayern Munich and Union Berlin on Sunday.

Kehl told Bild discussions were ongoing regarding contract extensions to co-captains Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, along with in-form midfielder Julian Brandt.

Kehl however said midfielder Mo Dahoud’s contract, which is currently in its final six months, would not be extended.

“I had a very open and honest conversation with Mo last week. I informed him we will not be extending his contract in the summer.”

