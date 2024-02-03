La Liga investigating Bellingham allegedly insulting Greenwood

LA LIGA ARE using a lip-reader to investigate Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham allegedly insulting Getafe forward Mason Greenwood, the Spanish top flight told AFP Saturday.

Bellingham appeared to say something to his fellow Englishman during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win at Getafe on Thursday.

“Getafe filed a complaint to the La Liga match director and, as is normal on these occasions, (the league) has asked for an expert lip-reading report to investigate the matter and act on the basis of what is proven,” a La Liga spokesman said.

Greenwood, 22, is on loan until the end of the season from Manchester United.

The striker was suspended by the Premier League club in January 2022 after allegations emerged of him abusing a woman.

Manchester United decided Greenwood should continue his career elsewhere following an internal investigation after charges against him, including rape and assault, were dropped in February 2023.

Greenwood – capped once by England – has scored four goals in 18 league appearances for Getafe this season.

Bellingham, 20, has taken La Liga by storm since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and is the division’s joint top scorer with 14 goals.

