Tuesday 5 February, 2019
'Where we see violence against women we'll act in the strongest terms' - NRL star kicked out of the sport

Ben Barba was sacked by his club and has now been deregistered by the NRL.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 9:50 AM
Barba's career first spiralled out of control when he tested positive for cocaine in 2015.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images


Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RUGBY LEAGUE STANDOUT Ben Barba, who has had stints in France and England, was kicked out of the sport in Australia today over allegations of domestic violence.

The Dally M medallist, who was previously embroiled in a cocaine scandal, had already been sacked by his club North Queensland Cowboys and has now been deregistered by the National Rugby League.

The decision followed the NRL’s integrity unit viewing CCTV footage of a physical altercation between Barba and his partner Ainslie Currie at a casino in the Cowboys’ home city of Townsville.

Australian media published photos of Currie with cuts and bruises to her face.

“I’m not going to call for (a worldwide ban) but there’s no place for him (in Australia). It’s time for Ben Barba to find a new vocation,” NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg told reporters.

“Where we see violence against women we’ll act in the strongest terms,” he added.

“We’re going to get tougher and stronger on players that do the wrong thing because we cannot afford the damage it does to our game.”

Barba’s career first spiralled out of control when he tested positive for cocaine in 2015. He did so again a year later and was booted from his former club Cronulla Sharks.

He was taken on by French Top 14 rugby union club Toulon but was soon axed before moving to St Helens in the English Super League, where he rebuilt his career and won the Man of Steel award.

The scandal is another blow for rugby league, which has spent years trying to change its reputation for bad behaviour after a series of scandals.

Last year, high-profile star Jarryd Hayne and St George Illawarra’s Jack de Belin were charged with sexual assault.

Two Canterbury Bulldogs players were also charged with obscene exposure after being pictured vomiting and stripping naked at a pub.

© AFP 2019

AFP

