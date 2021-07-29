Membership : Access or Sign Up
'It is tough' - Ben Fletcher narrowly beaten by Khurramov

A second minute Waza-ari swung the contest for the Uzbekistan competitor.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 4:13 AM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ireland’s Ben Fletcher has been beaten by Uzbekistan’s Mukhammadkarim Khurramov in his Judo 100kg round of 32 fight.

A second minute Waza-ari proved decisive as Fletcher lost out to the 2020 Judo Grand Slam gold medallist. 

The 29-year old did extremely well given it looked unlikely he would make Tokyo at one point. In competition last February, he suffered a broken leg and has not had a fight since. 

“In different times, I would have been one of the guys who should medal here. Given the circumstances, there is not so much I could hope for,” said a disappointed Fletcher in his post-fight interview with RTE. 

“It was a case of get yourself as fit as possible and go really. It is hard to think about that performance at the moment. It could have been a lot worse, but I felt good.

“We got me into good shape. It is just tough. I am hugely proud to represent Ireland. I have loved every moment of it. Team Ireland have been so good to me. I couldn’t have had better support.”

