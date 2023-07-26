Ben Healy earns first start at out-half for Scotland

BEN HEALY WILL make his first start for Scotland this weekend, as he slots in at out-half for their opening World Cup warm-up game against Italy on Saturday.

Healy, who made his first appearance for Scotland during their final Six Nations match against Italy earlier this year, will link up with Ali Price at scrum-half.

23-year-old Healy qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother and was the subject of heavy interest from the Scottish Rugby Union for several years.

Earlier this year, Munster revealed that the Tipperary native would be leaving the Irish province at the end of the season to join Edinburgh.

Advertisement

Rory Darge will captain Scotland against Italy this weekend while Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall and Leicester Tigers second row Cameron Henderson are set to make their Scotland debuts.

The backs see Kyle Steyn and Darcy Graham line up on the wings, joined by Chris Harris and debutant McDowell in the centre. Ollie Smith completes the starting 15 at fullback having played in the most recent win over Italy in March.

Scotland XV v Italy

15. Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 33 caps

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) – Vice-captain – 42 caps

12. Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) Uncapped

11. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps

10. Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby) 1 cap

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 61 caps

1. Rory Sutherland (unattached) 23 caps

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 35 caps

3. Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps

4. Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) – Vice-captain – 25 caps

5. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps

6. Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 4 caps

7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) – Captain – 7 caps

8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 33 caps

Replacements

16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby) 47 caps

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps

18. Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh Rugby) 3 caps

19. Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) Uncapped

20. Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 3 caps

21. Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap

22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 43 caps

23. Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 5 caps

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!