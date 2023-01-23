Townsend reveals Cooney talks and backs Healy to deliver for Scotland

GREGOR TOWNSEND HAS backed Ben Healy to provide quality competition for the Scotland 10 shirt after naming him in his Six Nations squad last week, and revealed John Cooney may join the Munster player in declaring for Scotland.

Healy, who is set to join Edinburgh at the end of the season, qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother. The Tipperary native represented Ireland at U20 level eight times in 2019 but has switched allegiances in a bid to further his career at Test level.

And Scotland boss Townsend says he’s delighted to finally have the Munster out-half on board after previously talking to Healy when Glasgow Warriors registered their interest in the player a couple of years ago.

“About two years ago, he was speaking to Glasgow or Glasgow were speaking to him,” Townsend said.

“I was asked by Glasgow to have a conversation with Ben, just to give him feedback on his game, and talk about the type of player we look for in the Scotland team.

“He didn’t sign for Glasgow then. And about three or four months ago, Edinburgh were speaking to him. He came over to watch one of our internationals in November. I caught up with him the day before that international.

I spoke to him on another couple of other occasions, giving him feedback on his game. So, it was a similar conversation that we have with players that are already in our squad, but obviously ones that are dual-qualified, it’s a little bit different until they commit, and then you have more conversations about their game.

“He’ll definitely add to the squad. He’s a different type of player to the 10s we have in our squad.

“He has shown over the last three games he played for Munster, so the Ulster game, the Lions were he started, and even yesterday (Toulouse) that he is thriving in those big games, thriving at a challenging time for him when he’s made a commitment to another country and another team for next season.

“He is a really (intelligent) rugby player in terms of knowing the system, being connected, he’s got a strong kicking game and he has real physical potential, both defensively and in attack.

“So, he will add depth to that position, and real competition for the 10s that we have got in our squad.”

The Scotland boss has also spoken to Ulster scrum-half Cooney about switching allegiances. Cooney has been capped 11 times for Ireland but hasn’t featured since the 2020 Six Nations.

The 32-year-old, who qualifies for Scotland through his father, will be eligible to play for Scotland from 23 February, when the three year anniversary of his last Ireland cap passes.

“I spoke to John when the law changes, or rule changes came about,” Townsend explained.

“He actually reached out to me, just to let me know that it would be something he’d consider, a lot of his family are living in Scotland.

“In terms of timelines, he’s not available until later on in the championship, so obviously wasn’t something that we considered for the beginning of the championship.

