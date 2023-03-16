Ben Healy named on Scotland bench for final Six Nations clash with Italy

MUNSTER’S BEN HEALY has been named on the bench for Scotland’s final Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday.

The Munster out-half from Tipperary qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother and was named in Gregor Townsend’s squad earlier this year.

He has yet to feature in this year’s championship but is now in line to make his bow as Blair Kinghorn starts at 10 to replace Finn Russell who suffered an injury in his side’s defeat to Ireland.

Scotland XV v Italy

Ollie Smith; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Ben Healy, Cameron Redpath

Your Scotland team for Saturday's Italy clash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 16, 2023

