Ben Healy included in Scotland's World Cup squad

BEN HEALY HAS been included in Scotland’s 33-man World Cup squad.
The Tipperary native represented Ireland at U20 level but switched allegiance to Scotland earlier this year, earning his Test debut in the Six Nations win against Italy. Healy qualifies to play for Scotland through his grandmother.
The 24-year-old – who will join Edinburgh next season – finished a strong 2022/23 campaign by helping Munster to URC success.
Your Scotland squad for Rugby World Cup 2023 🏴— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) August 16, 2023
Healy was then included in Scotland’s summer training squad and won his second cap in the World Cup warm-up fixture against Italy on 29 July, where he was player of the match. He is the least-capped player in the squad.
Scotland boss Gregor Townsend has cut four players from his 37-man training squad – with Stuart McInally, Jamie Dobie, Murphy Walker and Josh Bayliss the players to miss out.
Edinburgh hooker McInally is now set to retire, having announced last season that he would hang up his boots following the World Cup. McInally, 33, captained Scotland at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
Scrum-half Ben White has been included after seeing a specialist regarding an ankle injury.
Townsend’s selection includes 19 forwards and 14 backs, with 15 players having previously represented Scotland at a World Cup.
Scotland are in Pool B alongside Ireland, South Africa, Tonga and Romania. Ireland face Scotland in their final pool game on 7 October in Paris.
Scotland World Cup squad:
Forwards
- Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh) 8 caps
- Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps
- Dave Cherry (Edinburgh) 9 caps
- Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh) 5 caps
- Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps
- Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps
- Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps
- Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 35 caps
- Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 59 caps
- Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) 64 caps
- Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 75 caps
- WP Nel (Edinburgh) 55 caps
- Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – captain – 42 caps
- Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh) 23 caps
- Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh) 5 caps
- Sam Skinner (Edinburgh) 27 caps
- Rory Sutherland (Unattached) 25 caps
- George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 37 caps
- Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) 58 caps
Backs
- Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) 35 caps
- Chris Harris (Gloucester) 43 caps
- Ben Healy (Edinburgh) 2 caps
- George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 22 caps
- Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 38 caps
- Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) 46 caps
- Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 63 caps
- Cameron Redpath (Bath) 7 caps
- Finn Russell (Bath) 71 caps
- Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps
- Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 12 caps
- Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps
- Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh) 30 caps
- Ben White (RC Toulon) 15 caps
