Ben Healy included in Scotland's World Cup squad

BEN HEALY HAS been included in Scotland’s 33-man World Cup squad.

The Tipperary native represented Ireland at U20 level but switched allegiance to Scotland earlier this year, earning his Test debut in the Six Nations win against Italy. Healy qualifies to play for Scotland through his grandmother.

The 24-year-old – who will join Edinburgh next season – finished a strong 2022/23 campaign by helping Munster to URC success.

Your Scotland squad for Rugby World Cup 2023 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ZwUgDQeIUS pic.twitter.com/OfV4e0yFhy — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) August 16, 2023

Advertisement

Healy was then included in Scotland’s summer training squad and won his second cap in the World Cup warm-up fixture against Italy on 29 July, where he was player of the match. He is the least-capped player in the squad.

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend has cut four players from his 37-man training squad – with Stuart McInally, Jamie Dobie, Murphy Walker and Josh Bayliss the players to miss out.

Edinburgh hooker McInally is now set to retire, having announced last season that he would hang up his boots following the World Cup. McInally, 33, captained Scotland at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Scrum-half Ben White has been included after seeing a specialist regarding an ankle injury.

Townsend’s selection includes 19 forwards and 14 backs, with 15 players having previously represented Scotland at a World Cup.

Scotland are in Pool B alongside Ireland, South Africa, Tonga and Romania. Ireland face Scotland in their final pool game on 7 October in Paris.

Scotland World Cup squad:

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh) 8 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

Dave Cherry (Edinburgh) 9 caps

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh) 5 caps

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps

Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps

Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 35 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 59 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) 64 caps

Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 75 caps

WP Nel (Edinburgh) 55 caps

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – captain – 42 caps

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh) 23 caps

Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh) 5 caps

Sam Skinner (Edinburgh) 27 caps

Rory Sutherland (Unattached) 25 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 37 caps

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) 58 caps

Backs

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) 35 caps

Chris Harris (Gloucester) 43 caps

Ben Healy (Edinburgh) 2 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 22 caps

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 38 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) 46 caps

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 63 caps

Cameron Redpath (Bath) 7 caps

Finn Russell (Bath) 71 caps

Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 12 caps

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh) 30 caps

Ben White (RC Toulon) 15 caps

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!