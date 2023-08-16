Ambitious Ben Healy is a quality addition to Scotland's World Cup squad

A WHIRLWIND FEW months landed at another career milestone for Ben Healy today, with the Tipperary native named in Scotland’s 33-man World Cup squad.

It comes on the back of an impressive year where Healy won his first Test cap (February) and first senior trophy (May), all the while dealing with the noise around his decision to leave Munster and switch allegiance to Scotland, qualifying through his mother’s side of the family.

So far, it’s all running to plan for a player who looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Healy will travel to France as the least-capped player in Scotland’s squad – eight of the 33 have fewer than 10 caps to their name – but Gregor Townsend knows he has a real talent on his hands.

Scotland’s gain is Ireland’s loss. Healy was capped eight times for Ireland at U20 level and had ambitions of representing his home country at Test level. In 2020 he turned down an approach from the SRU to join Glasgow. When the call came in from Edinburgh this year, the offer proved too good to resist, with Townsend believed to have been a driving force in getting the move sorted.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Healy helped Munster to URC success last season. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

It’s easy to see why the switch appealed to Healy at the time. As Jack Crowley’s remarkable rise with both Munster and Ireland continued, Healy by no means looked assured of holding a leading role with Munster, even as Joey Carbery slipped down the pecking order. On the international front, he simply didn’t appear part of Andy Farrell’s plans.

When Scotland came calling, they found a player hungry to take the next step in his career. In January his move to Edinburgh was confirmed and two months later he was a Test international, coming off the bench in the Six Nations defeat of Italy.

Townsend must have loved what came next. Even with his impending exit from Munster confirmed, Healy returned to the province and played a prominent role on their run to URC success as the back-up to Crowley, who had emerged as Graham Rowntree’s first-choice out-half. Instead of slipping out of view with Munster, Healy ensured his time with his home province ended on a high by lifting the URC trophy in Cape Town – all the while pushing his case with Scotland’s selectors.

Many would have liked to see Healy stay on these shores and fight for his place with Munster and Ireland, but his decision to leave was the mark of a player who is clearly not lacking in ambition.

He impressed on his first Test start last month – a player of the match performance in the World Cup warm-up defeat of Italy – and will travel to France as an important member of Townsend’s squad. The in-form Finn Russell remains Scotland’s premier out-half but Healy will battle it out with Blair Kinghorn for minutes across a pool stage that takes in games against South Africa, Tonga, Romania and Ireland.

South Africa and Ireland will be the favourites to advance from Pool B but on recent evidence, Scotland could have a major say in how the group plays out.

Craig Watson / INPHO Ben Healy and Finn Russell during a Scotland training session. Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

They open with a testing clash against the Springboks in Marseille on 10 September and close out their pool campaign in Paris against Andy Farrell’s Ireland on 7 October, a date which could prove a memorable one for Healy.

Scotland have impressed across their two recent warm-up games against France as they continue to build on the form displayed in flashes across the Six Nations, with their attacking game looking particular sharp. Players like Duhan van der Merwe, Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu are increasingly coming to the fore while Russell is arguably playing the best rugby of his career.

The inclusion of scrum-half Ben White – who sustained an ankle injury last weekend – in the World Cup squad is a boost and the only notable omission as Townsend cut his 37-man training group down to 33 is that of Stuart McInally.

The hooker captained Scotland at the 2019 World Cup and had already stated his intention to retire after this year’s tournament in order to pursue a new career as a pilot. He’ll join Stuart Hogg as an onlooker after the veteran fullback announced his decision to retire with immediate effect last month.

Still, 14 of the 33 selected were in the 2019 World Cup squad while four players – Russell, Grant Gilchrist, WP Nel and Richie Gray – are heading to the tournament for a third time.

They certainly have the talent to beat South Africa or Ireland on their day but they don’t boast the same squad depth as the two pool favorites, something which could be a factor by the time that 7 October meeting with Ireland rolls around.

However the tournament plays out, Healy will feel his switch to Scotland has already been vindicated as the promising young out-half packs his bags for the biggest stage in world rugby.

