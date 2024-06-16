Advertisement
Ben Healy, file photo. Alamy Stock Photo
Chapeau

Ben Healy wins Tour of Slovenia stage

Irish rider makes key attack 3km from finish.
9.25pm, 16 Jun 2024
BEN HEALY WON the final stage of the Tour of Slovenia today, ahead of his Tour de France debut later this month.

The Irish rider grabbed the victory after attacking with just under 3km to go, crossing the line six seconds ahead of the chasing group to secure his first win of the season.

The EF Education-EasyPost man attacked with 50km left to race and with a 15-man breakaway still up the road. His chasing group reeled the day’s early breakaway and, with 12km to go, Healy made another move on the steep climb of Trska Gora.

Yet his decisive attack came 2.8km from the finish, with none of the chasing group responding strongly enough to his move.   

Healy had started the day ninth in the overall standings, and climbed to seventh with his win, 44 seconds off the race winner Giovanni Aleotti.

