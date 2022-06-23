Ben Healy crowned new Irish elite time trial champion

IT WAS a day to remember for Ben Healy at the Time Trial National Championships in Tipperary this evening.

The 21-year-old Kingswinford-born EF Education-EasyPost cyclist secured victory with an impressive time of 37 mins 50.33 seconds.

It meant George Peden (Team PB Performance) at 1 min 32.56 secs and Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers) at 1 min 32.61 secs had to settle for second and third respectively.

The feat saw Healy complete the set, having won the junior and U23 titles previously.

A post-race interview with the new Irish elite time trial champion Ben Healy pic.twitter.com/f5D1b2LHr0 — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) June 23, 2022

In the women’s event, Kelly Murphy (Unattached) narrowly prevailed with a time of 44 minutes 5.43 secs, ahead of last year’s champion Joanna Patterson (Independent Pedaler – Nopinz) at 1.12 secs and Eve McCrystal (Bellurgan Wheelers) at 58.4 secs.

The achievement adds to the gold medals Murphy won in 2018 and 2019.

Check out the other results below:

U23 Men: 1. Darren Rafferty (Axen Hanges Berman) 39 minutes 36.80secs 2. Kevin McCambridge (Trinity Racing) at 23 secs 3. Adam Ward (Team SmartDry-Girona) at 3 mins 44 secs

Junior Men: 1. Conal Scully (Carlow RCC) at 41 mins 51.91 secs 2. Quillan Donnelly (Usher Irish Road Club) at 15secs 3. Adam Rafferty (US Colomiers) at 39 secs.

Junior Women: 1. Shauna Finn (Newcastle West Cycling Club) 52mins 26.94 secs 2. Katie Reilly (Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club) at 1 second 3, Erin Grace Creighton (McConvey Cycles) at 39 seconds

Para Tandems – factored: 1. Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly (Donegal Bay Cycling Club) 2. Damien Vereker and Marcin Mizgajski (Comeragh CC) 3. Josephine Healion and Francine Meehan (Tullamore CTC)

Handbikes – Factored: 1. Declan Slevin (Rosemount Cycling Club) 2. Allister MacSorley (Unattached Ulster) 3. Ray Murnane (Unattached Munster)

C Class – factored: 1. William Clifford (Galway Bay CC) 2. Richael Timothy (Castlerea Cycling Club) 3. Scott Drummond (Cork County CC)