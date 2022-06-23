Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 23 June 2022
Ben Healy crowned new Irish elite time trial champion

In the women’s event, Kelly Murphy narrowly triumphed.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 11:12 PM
24 minutes ago 340 Views 0 Comments
Ben Healy (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IT WAS a day to remember for Ben Healy at the Time Trial National Championships in Tipperary this evening.

The 21-year-old Kingswinford-born EF Education-EasyPost cyclist secured victory with an impressive time of 37 mins 50.33 seconds.

It meant George Peden (Team PB Performance) at 1 min 32.56 secs and Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers) at 1 min 32.61 secs had to settle for second and third respectively.

The feat saw Healy complete the set, having won the junior and U23 titles previously.

In the women’s event, Kelly Murphy (Unattached) narrowly prevailed with a time of 44 minutes 5.43 secs, ahead of last year’s champion Joanna Patterson (Independent Pedaler – Nopinz) at 1.12 secs and Eve McCrystal (Bellurgan Wheelers) at 58.4 secs.

The achievement adds to the gold medals Murphy won in 2018 and 2019.

Check out the other results below:

U23 Men: 1. Darren Rafferty (Axen Hanges Berman) 39 minutes 36.80secs 2. Kevin McCambridge (Trinity Racing) at 23 secs 3. Adam Ward (Team SmartDry-Girona) at 3 mins 44 secs 

Junior Men: 1. Conal Scully (Carlow RCC) at 41 mins 51.91 secs 2. Quillan Donnelly (Usher Irish Road Club) at 15secs 3. Adam Rafferty (US Colomiers) at 39 secs.

Junior Women: 1. Shauna Finn (Newcastle West Cycling Club) 52mins 26.94 secs 2. Katie Reilly (Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club) at 1 second 3, Erin Grace Creighton (McConvey Cycles) at 39 seconds

Para Tandems – factored: 1. Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly (Donegal Bay Cycling Club) 2. Damien Vereker and Marcin Mizgajski (Comeragh CC) 3. Josephine Healion and Francine Meehan (Tullamore CTC) 

Handbikes – Factored: 1. Declan Slevin (Rosemount Cycling Club) 2. Allister MacSorley (Unattached Ulster) 3. Ray Murnane (Unattached Munster)

C Class – factored: 1. William Clifford (Galway Bay CC) 2. Richael Timothy (Castlerea Cycling Club) 3. Scott Drummond (Cork County CC)

The42 Team

