Leinster sub-academy scrum-half Murphy set to join Munster on a short-term basis

LEINSTER SUB-ACADEMY and Ireland U20 international scrum-half Ben Murphy is set to join Munster on a short-term basis with the southern province looking for injury cover in the position.

Murphy playing for the Ireland U20s earlier this year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Neil Cronin recently suffered an ACL injury and with Conor Murray away on Ireland duty for the coming months, Munster had been left with 21-year-old Craig Casey and former Leinster man Nick McCarthy as their two senior scrum-half options.

Munster do not currently have a scrum-half in their academy system, meaning Johann van Graan has been looking to make a short-term signing.

Given the financial and travel restrictions brought about by Covid-19, an addition from within Ireland was always extremely likely and The42 understands Murphy is now set to make the move south for the next two months.

Murphy is the son of Ireland assistant coach Richie, who is currently helping to prepare the national team for tomorrow’s clash with Italy at the start of a busy autumn schedule.

19-year-old Murphy came through Presentation College Bray and showed his potential in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup, earning Leinster and Ireland underage caps along the way.

Earlier this year, the rapid-passing scrum-half was part of Noel McNamara’s Ireland U20s squad and featured off the bench in the three Six Nations wins before the championship was postponed and eventually cancelled.

Murphy played for the Ireland U20s three times earlier this year. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Murphy – who moved to Old Wesley RFC from Clontarf at club level this year – missed out on a full Leinster academy contract but is part of the province’s sub-academy programme and is now set for an opportunity with Munster on a short-term cover basis.

Given that the non-professional game in Ireland is currently on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions, Murphy was one of the many players facing the prospect of being without rugby in the coming weeks.

Instead, the promising youngsters gets a chance to integrate into Munster’s professional set-up, while very much remaining part of the Leinster pathway in the longer-term as a member of their sub-academy.

21-year-old Casey has started the season strongly with Munster and recently trained with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad, while 25-year-old McCarthy will be hopeful of now featuring more regularly, having struggled for consistent game time since his move from Leinster in 2019.