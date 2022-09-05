O'Connor set to be new Cork U20 hurling boss as part of high-profile management team

BEN O’CONNOR IS set to be confirmed as the new Cork U-20 hurling manager on a two-year term.

The Rebel County’s executive will propose the Newtownshandrum man for ratification at their committee meeting next week.

Advertisement

O’Connor, a winner as a player of three senior All-Ireland titles, four county titles and an All-Ireland senior club championship, will have Ger O’Regan, Ronan Curran, Terence McCarthy and Anthony Nash as his selectors.

Cork County GAA Executive will propose the appointment of Ben O'Connor, (Newtownshandrum), as Cork U20 Hurling manager, for ratification at next week's County Committee meeting for September. https://t.co/VXfZhN0Uy2 #SportsDirectIreland #OneCorkGAA pic.twitter.com/0JtfxZQbzP — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) September 5, 2022

He takes the role having led Charleville and Midleton to Premier Intermediate and Premier Senior County titles, respectively, in recent years.

“We are delighted that Ben has come on board to oversee such an important age group,” Cork GAA Chairman Marc Sheehan said of the imminent appointment.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

“No doubt, the development of our players is in safe hands.”