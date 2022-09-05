Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 5 September 2022
O'Connor set to be new Cork U20 hurling boss as part of high-profile management team

The Rebel County’s executive will propose the Newtownshandrum man for ratification as their U-20 hurling manager next week.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Sep 2022, 11:13 AM
New Cork U-20 boss Ben O'Connor.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Image: Cathal Noonan

BEN O’CONNOR IS set to be confirmed as the new Cork U-20 hurling manager on a two-year term.

The Rebel County’s executive will propose the Newtownshandrum man for ratification at their committee meeting next week.

O’Connor, a winner as a player of three senior All-Ireland titles, four county titles and an All-Ireland senior club championship, will have Ger O’Regan, Ronan Curran, Terence McCarthy and Anthony Nash as his selectors.

He takes the role having led Charleville and Midleton to Premier Intermediate and Premier Senior County titles, respectively, in recent years.

“We are delighted that Ben has come on board to oversee such an important age group,” Cork GAA Chairman Marc Sheehan said of the imminent appointment.

“No doubt, the development of our players is in safe hands.”

