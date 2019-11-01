This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ben Smith sparkles as New Zealand seal third-place spot

The veteran was left out of the semi-final line-up, but sparkled in a six-try win for the deposed champions.

By Sean Farrell Friday 1 Nov 2019, 11:01 AM
15 minutes ago 1,484 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4874848
Ben Smith gets in for his second try.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Ben Smith gets in for his second try.
Ben Smith gets in for his second try.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

New Zealand 40

Wales 17

A BRONZE MEDAL was never going to be any great consolation for New Zealand after being unceremoniously flung from off their World Cup throne. But the manner of their win in this morning’s third-place play-off may lead to more painful ‘what-ifs’ for Steve Hansen.

Veteran Ben Smith – excluded from the 23 to face England while Sevu Reece, George Bridge and Jordie Barrett were togged out – starred in this six-try win, producing two exceptional finishes before being denied a third as he underlined the enduring quality that will now grace Pau and the Top14.

Ryan Crotty was similarly shelved last weekend while Hansen maintained trust in the centre pairing that had torn through an off-colour Ireland. He combined with Sonny Bill Williams to score the fifth Kiwi try just after half-time.

Of course, this is a match with negligible levels of pressure when compared to the all-or-nothing semi-final clashes and the All Blacks made the most of that freedom with a scintillating opening try from Joe Moody after offloads from Richie Mo’unga, Kieran Read and a rampaging Brodie Retallick.

brodie-retallick Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Wales found attacking space of their own early on through the tournament’s leading try-scorer Josh Adams, who would ground his seventh of Japan 2019 before the night was out. But it was a timely cut from Hallam Amos that put them on the scoreboard in Warren Gatland’s final match in charge.

By then, Beauden Barrett had carved a way through for New Zealand’s second on the back of a slick Aaron Smith reverse. And it was then over to Ben Smith with his outrageous yet understated ability bringing a 33rd minute try after he cut back against the grain in the Welsh 22 and picked out a straight line through a swathe of red jerseys.

Smith made his way to the corner to help his side open up a 28-10 half-time lead and with that cushion, they added tries at either end of the second half through Crotty and Richie Mo’unga.

With Hansen, Smith and Read among those who move on from this New Zealand side, a six-try win over the Grand Slam winners was a fairly fitting way to end a glorious era, but the scars left by England won’t be soothed by a bronze.

It’s Rugby World Cup final week! On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey and Sean Farrell to preview Saturday’s showdown between England and South Africa.


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie