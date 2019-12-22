Ben Smith sent off in Top 14 debut as Stade Francais claim much-needed victory

Ben Smith scoring a try for New Zealand against Wales at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

ALL BLACK WINGER Ben Smith was sent off on his Pau debut as his team went down 21-18 to Top 14 strugglers Stade Francais.

Smith, capped 84 times by New Zealand, was shown a red card by referee Alexandre Ruiz in the 51st minute for an elbow-led fend that left Stade hooker Lucas Da Silva prone.

Pau took an early lead, Antoine Hastoy hitting two penalties either side of a Siegfried Fisi’ihoi try.

But the Parisians hit back with tries either side of half-time from Arthur Colville and Quentin Bethune, Joris Segonds converting one and adding three further penalties.

There was drama until the end, however, as Pau captain Lucas Rey crossed for a 72nd-minute try, converted by Tom Taylor.

But bottom-placed Stade held on for just their third victory of the season, while Pau return home with the consolation of having picked up a losing bonus point.

Bordeaux-Begles face La Rochelle (3.30pm) and Toulon take on Clermont (8pm) in today’s two other games.

