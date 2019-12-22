This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ben Smith sent off in Top 14 debut as Stade Francais claim much-needed victory

A disappointing first outing for Pau for the 84-cap All Black.

By AFP Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 2:41 PM
Ben Smith scoring a try for New Zealand against Wales at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

ALL BLACK WINGER Ben Smith was sent off on his Pau debut as his team went down 21-18 to Top 14 strugglers Stade Francais.

Smith, capped 84 times by New Zealand, was shown a red card by referee Alexandre Ruiz in the 51st minute for an elbow-led fend that left Stade hooker Lucas Da Silva prone.

Pau took an early lead, Antoine Hastoy hitting two penalties either side of a Siegfried Fisi’ihoi try.

But the Parisians hit back with tries either side of half-time from Arthur Colville and Quentin Bethune, Joris Segonds converting one and adding three further penalties.

There was drama until the end, however, as Pau captain Lucas Rey crossed for a 72nd-minute try, converted by Tom Taylor.

But bottom-placed Stade held on for just their third victory of the season, while Pau return home with the consolation of having picked up a losing bonus point.

Bordeaux-Begles face La Rochelle (3.30pm) and Toulon take on Clermont (8pm) in today’s two other games.

© – AFP, 2019

AFP

