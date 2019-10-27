This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 27 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spencer joins England squad as injury replacement for World Cup final

The Saracens man has replaced the injured Willi Heinz in Eddie Jones’ squad.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 4:19 AM
4 minutes ago 23 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4869108

SARACENS SCRUM-HALF Ben Spencer has been called up to the England squad as an injury replacement and is set to feature off the bench in next Saturday’s World Cup final.

The three-times capped halfback replaces Willi Heinz, who suffered a hamstring injury after coming on as a replacement in yesterday’s stunning semi-final win over New Zealand.

england-rugby-training-session-lensbury-hotel Spencer [centre] has three England caps to his name. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

With England boss Eddie Jones having only selected starting scrum-half Ben Youngs and Heinz in his original 31-man World Cup squad, Spencer is now in line to feature as a substitute in next weekend’s decider.

27-year-old Spencer made his England debut on their 2018 tour of South Africa, winning two caps against the Boks, with his most recent appearance coming off the bench against Scotland in this year’s Six Nations. Spencer has yet to start a game for England.

Losing Heinz is a blow for Jones’ England, but Spencer is highly-regarded and earned Saracens’ starting number nine shirt last season.

Spencer was part of England’s pre-World Cup training camps over the summer but missed out on selection for the initial 31-man squad as Jones opted for only two scrum-halves.

Now, Spencer could end up with a World Cup winners’ medal. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie