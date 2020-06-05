England international Ben Spencer completes move away from Saracens

Ben Spencer gets a pass away during last season's Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens.

ENGLAND SCRUM-HALF Ben Spencer has agreed to join Bath, with lock Will Spencer and prop Juan Schoeman also signing for the Premiership club for next season.

Spencer, who enjoyed a five-minute cameo for England in last year’s Rugby World Cup final against South Africa after being called up as a late replacement, is leaving relegated Saracens after almost a decade of service and has agreed a three-year deal at the Recreation Ground.

The 27-year-old told the Saracens website: “I’m sad to be leaving a club that’s been my life for nine years. I’ll treasure the memories that I’ve made at this club for the rest of my life. I leave with incredible memories.”

Will Spencer returns from Leicester for a second spell at the club he left in 2016 and Schoeman arrives from the Sharks in South Africa. All three will become Bath players when the 2020/21 season begins.

Premiership Rugby today said it was aiming to restart the current season on 15 August following the coronavirus lockdown.

Josh Matavesi has been handed a two-year deal at Bath, having joined on temporary terms midway through the current campaign.

