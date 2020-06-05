This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 5 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England international Ben Spencer completes move away from Saracens

The England scrum-half will be joined by Will Spencer and prop Juan Schoeman at Bath next season.

By AFP Friday 5 Jun 2020, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,061 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5116014
Ben Spencer gets a pass away during last season's Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Ben Spencer gets a pass away during last season's Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens.
Ben Spencer gets a pass away during last season's Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

ENGLAND SCRUM-HALF Ben Spencer has agreed to join Bath, with lock Will Spencer and prop Juan Schoeman also signing for the Premiership club for next season.

Spencer, who enjoyed a five-minute cameo for England in last year’s Rugby World Cup final against South Africa after being called up as a late replacement, is leaving relegated Saracens after almost a decade of service and has agreed a three-year deal at the Recreation Ground.

The 27-year-old told the Saracens website: “I’m sad to be leaving a club that’s been my life for nine years. I’ll treasure the memories that I’ve made at this club for the rest of my life. I leave with incredible memories.”

Will Spencer returns from Leicester for a second spell at the club he left in 2016 and Schoeman arrives from the Sharks in South Africa. All three will become Bath players when the 2020/21 season begins.

Premiership Rugby today said it was aiming to restart the current season on 15 August following the coronavirus lockdown.

Josh Matavesi has been handed a two-year deal at Bath, having joined on temporary terms midway through the current campaign.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie