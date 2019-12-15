This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ben Stokes wins the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Stokes finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Dina Asher-Smith in the public vote.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 10:13 PM
Ben Stokes was recognised tonight.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ben Stokes was recognised tonight.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BEN STOKES HAS been tonight crowned the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2019.

The 28-year-old helped England triumphed in a Super Over to win the Cricket World Cup in July and then followed that up just over a month later when his unbeaten 135 at Headingley helped win the third Ashes Test for England.

Stokes was the strong favourite beforehand for the award with the public vote seeing him finish ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Dina Asher-Smith at the event in Aberdeen.

It caps a change in fortunes for Stokes, who in 2018 was cleared of affray charges following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September of the previous year.

Also on the six-person shortlist were Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Raheem Sterling and Alun Wyn Jones.

There was other recognition for cricket with Stokes and his fellow World Cup winners named Team of the Year while the moment the trophy was secured was identified as the Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year award.

Asher-Smith’s coach John Blackie was named Coach of the Year.

