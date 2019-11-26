This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England centre Te'o joins Japanese Super Rugby side

The former Leinster centre missed out on the recent Rugby World Cup, as Eddie Jones’ men reached the final.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 2:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,979 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4906715
Te'o in action for England.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Te'o in action for England.
Te'o in action for England.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

BEN TE’O HAS put any aspirations of returning to the England squad on the backburner having signed for Super Rugby side the Sunwolves.

The 32-year-old has won 18 caps for England but was left out of the squad for the recent Rugby World Cup, where Eddie Jones’ side made it to the final only to be beaten by South Africa.

Ex-Leinster centre Te’o, born in New Zealand to a Samoan father and an English mother, signed a short-term deal with Top 14 club Toulon following his omission and an England recall appears further from his mind now he has moved to Japan.

Under the Rugby Football Union’s international selection policy, players who ply their trade overseas cannot be picked for the England team.

The 2020 Super Rugby season – which is set to be the Sunwolves’ final campaign in the competition because of a dispute over their involvement – begins in February.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie