Dublin: 18°C Friday 30 July 2021
Arsenal sign Ben White from Brighton in reported £50 million deal

The 23-year-old defender was part of England’s Euro 2020 squad.

By Press Association Friday 30 Jul 2021, 6:15 PM
25 minutes ago 802 Views 4 Comments
Ben White.
Image: PA
Ben White.
Ben White.
Image: PA

ARSENAL HAVE SIGNED England defender Ben White from Brighton.

The 23-year-old, who was part of the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 squad, has penned a long-term deal at the Emirates for a reported £50million (€58.6 million) after completing his medical on Friday.

White impressed for the Seagulls last term, making 36 Premier League appearances, and leaves for a club-record fee.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said on the club’s website: “Ben was a top target for us and it’s great that we’ve completed his signing.

“Ben has been educated with two very good clubs, Brighton and Leeds, in recent seasons. He has benefitted well from two very good coaching set-ups and has shown with both Brighton and on loan with Leeds what a strong talent he is.

“Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us.

“And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans.”

 

Brighton boss Graham Potter added: “We are incredibly proud of him and what he has achieved and much credit must go to our academy, who have played such an important role in developing Ben from a younger age.

“On behalf of everyone at the Albion, I would like to thank him for his contribution to the club, he has been a pleasure to work with ever since I arrived here, and wish him well for the future.”

White cut his teeth with loan spells at Newport and Peterborough, but it was a season-long stay at Leeds where he really developed before following that up last season for Brighton.

That made him Arsenal’s top transfer target this summer and technical director Edu was delighted to get the deal over the line.

The Brazilian said: “Ben has been a key target this summer. He has so many qualities which make us so excited he’s joining us.

“Ben’s a young English player with a great future. He’s very strong defensively, good on the ball with a great passing range. We’re delighted Ben’s signed and we look forward to him growing with us.”

 

Press Association

