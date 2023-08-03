Cork City confirm signing of ex-Cambridge United midfielder Ben Worman

RELEGATION-THREATENED CORK CITY have announced the signing of 21-year-old English midfielder Ben Worman pending international clearance.

Worman made 21 first-team appearances for English League One outfit Cambridge United last season, including 15 in the league.

Worman, who first joined his hometown club at the age of eight, became Cambridge’s youngest ever player when he made his first-team debut in November 2017 at the age of 16.

Over the next four seasons, he had several short-term loan deals at clubs lower down the English football pyramid before breaking into Cambridge’s first team in 2021/22.

Over the last two seasons, he made 46 appearances for The U’s in all competitions, scoring two goals, before being released this summer.

Of his move to Leeside, Worman said: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity. I am at the stage of my career where I want to play as many games as I can, so hopefully I can do that here and show everyone what I am about.

We want to get out of the position we are in the league, that’s massive for the club. Giving 100% is the minimum requirement for each game and that is what I will be looking to do, to give my all. The fans can expect that from me, at a minimum, and I will also be looking to try and create and score a few goals along with that as well.

“I have heard good things about the club and good things about the league. Quite a few players have gone over to Ireland and it has been a good opportunity for them, so I was excited when the chance arose and I am looking forward to it.”

City’s sporting director Liam Buckley added: “We are very pleased to get Ben in. He’s a good addition to the group, he has quality and he has League One experience as well. He can score and create goals, or he can also play deeper, so he will give us good options in the middle of the park.”

City have also confirmed that Daniel Krezic has left the club and returned to Sweden.