Tuesday 8 June 2021
Munster could miss out with Benetton's crucial Rainbow Cup clash in doubt

Johann van Graan’s men have hopes of securing a place in the decider in Italy.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 3:30 PM
Benetton could advance into the final without playing this weekend.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BENETTON’S CLASH WITH the Ospreys this weekend in the Rainbow Cup is in doubt, meaning the Italian side could advance into the final of the competition without playing their fifth-round fixture.

The42 understands that the Ospreys have recorded a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad this week.

Discussions were ongoing today regarding the viability of Saturday’s scheduled game in Bridgend going ahead.

Previous cancellations in the Pro14 and Rainbow Cup have seen the match points awarded to the team who had not recorded positive Covid-19 cases and were therefore not deemed to be responsible for the cancellation.

If Benetton were awarded four match points, they would qualify for the Rainbow Cup final on 19 June at their own Stadio di Monigo against the team that tops the Rainbow Cup South Africa pool.

That would also mean that Munster and Glasgow would miss out on reaching the final.

The southern province will face Zebre in Italy on Friday, aiming for a bonus-point win.

Johann van Graan’s men will be hoping that Benetton’s fixture is not cancelled, with a possible Ospreys win and a Munster bonus-point victory over Zebre allowing Munster to qualify for the Rainbow Cup final.

Tournament organisers are expected to issue an official update on the situation soon.

