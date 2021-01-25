BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Italy skipper Bortolami to take reins from Crowley at Benetton

By AFP Monday 25 Jan 2021, 8:03 PM
Marco Bortolami, currently forwards coach at Benetton.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO

FORMER ITALY SKIPPER Marco Bortolami will take over next season from Kieron Crowley as coach of Benetton, where he is currently in charge of the forwards, the Italian Guinness Pro14 side announced on Monday.

The former Gloucester lock, who won 112 international caps between 2001 and 2015, will take up his new role on 1 July with a contract until June 2024.

The 40-year-old from Padua has been in charge of the forwards and line-outs at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo since 2016, when he retired from playing.

“It is an honour to have been chosen by the club,” said Bortolami in a statement.

“I strongly believe in the qualities of the team and its potential.

“But until the end of the season my goal remains to support Crowley and the team.”

The Treviso-based club are currently bottom of Conference B in the Pro14 after nine straight defeats, and host Munster in a rescheduled fixture this Saturday at 5pm.

© – AFP, 2021

