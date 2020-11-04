BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

Munster's game at Benetton this weekend called off due to positive Covid cases in Italians' squad

Three Benetton players returned positive test results, with a further four in self-isolation as a result.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 3:53 PM
29 minutes ago 459 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5255152
Munster celebrate after their victory over the Dragons last weekend.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Munster celebrate after their victory over the Dragons last weekend.
Munster celebrate after their victory over the Dragons last weekend.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MUNSTER’S GUINNESS PRO14 visit to Benetton on Saturday has been postponed due to three of the Italian club’s players returning positive tests for Covid-19, with four more in self-isolation having been deemed close contacts.

Pro14 Rugby aim to rechedule the game for early 2021.

A statement released by the league association on Wednesday read: “The Round 5 Guinness Pro14 fixture between Benetton Rugby and Munster Rugby has been postponed.

“The game was due to take place on Saturday, 7 November in Treviso, however, Benetton have reported that three players have returned positive cases of Covid-19 and that four other players identified as close contacts are now isolating.

“Having considered all of the available evidence, the Pro14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“Pro14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.”

Munster have won all four of their Pro14 fixtures to date this season, and will stay top of Conference B this weekend regardless of having fallen a fixture behind Cardiff Blues in second.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie