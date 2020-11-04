Munster's game at Benetton this weekend called off due to positive Covid cases in Italians' squad

Munster celebrate after their victory over the Dragons last weekend.

MUNSTER’S GUINNESS PRO14 visit to Benetton on Saturday has been postponed due to three of the Italian club’s players returning positive tests for Covid-19, with four more in self-isolation having been deemed close contacts.

Pro14 Rugby aim to rechedule the game for early 2021.

A statement released by the league association on Wednesday read: “The Round 5 Guinness Pro14 fixture between Benetton Rugby and Munster Rugby has been postponed.

“The game was due to take place on Saturday, 7 November in Treviso, however, Benetton have reported that three players have returned positive cases of Covid-19 and that four other players identified as close contacts are now isolating.

“Having considered all of the available evidence, the Pro14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“Pro14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.”

Munster have won all four of their Pro14 fixtures to date this season, and will stay top of Conference B this weekend regardless of having fallen a fixture behind Cardiff Blues in second.