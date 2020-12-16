BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 16 December 2020
Lazio drop more ground in Serie A as Inzaghi brothers face off again on sidelines

The Romans reached the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time last week but their domestic form remains wildly inconsistent.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 1:12 AM
The Inzaghi brothers during a previous encounter between Benevento and Lazio.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LAZIO CONTINUED THEIR patchy Serie A form with a 1-1 draw at Benevento on Tuesday as the Inzaghi brothers faced off on the sidelines.

Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in over two decades midweek but have been wildly inconsistent domestically and sit eighth on 18 points after 12 matches.

Promoted Benevento, led by former AC Milan, Juventus and Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi, move up to 13th after the draw, six points above the relegation zone.

Lazio’s star striker Ciro Immobile gave the away side a deserved lead with a superb strike in the 25th minute, last season’s European Golden Shoe winner hooking Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s cross past Lorenzo Montipo.

That goal came four minutes after Luis Alberto had struck the upright with a low shot as Simone Inzaghi looked set to come out on top in the pitchside sibling rivalry.

Benevento pulled level on the stroke of half-time when Pasquale Schiattarella volleyed home after Lazio failed to clear Gianluca Caprari’s corner.

The hosts were unlucky to not take all three points when in the final minutes Riccardo Improta failed to keep his header down after Pepe Reina had pushed out Giuseppe Di Serio’s shot.

Reina had to be a his best again moments later to keeper out Improta’s powerful shot.

Home hero Schiattarella then ruined his good work in stoppage time when a wild tackle on Joaquin Correa earned a straight red card.

Crotone remain bottom of the league after a goalless draw at Udinese in Tuesday’s early match.

They are level on six points with Genoa and Torino, and three behind Fiorentina, who host Sassuolo on Wednesday having not won a league match since late October.

On Wednesday, leaders AC Milan travel to Genoa, while champions Juventus host Atalanta and title chasers Inter Milan and Napoli face off at the San Siro.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

