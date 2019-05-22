This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Veteran French and Clermont hooker announces retirement after finally ending European misery

After losing five Champions Cup finals, Benjamin Kayser signs off with a Challenge Cup win.

By AFP Wednesday 22 May 2019, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,096 Views No Comments
Kayser made his last France appearance in 2015.
Kayser made his last France appearance in 2015.
EXPERIENCED FRANCE HOOKER Benjamin Kayser, who won both the Top 14 and the English Premiership, said on Wednesday he will retire at the end of the season.

Kayser, 34, who made the last of his 37 appearances for les Bleus at the 2015 World Cup, lifted the French league title twice, once with home town side Stade Francais in 2007 and then with current club Clermont in 2017.

He also clinched England’s top-flight with Leicester in 2009. 

“Unfortunately I have to announce that I will be hanging up the boots at the end of the season. Wasn’t the plan but I’ve got to listen to my body,” he posted on Instagram. 

“Goodbyes will be in 1 month, so tonight I say, see you Saturday!!,” he added cheekily. The Top 14 playoff final is on 15 June.

Kayser won a first European medal earlier this month when Clermont beat La Rochelle in the Challenge Cup. He is a five-time losing Champions Cup finalist.

