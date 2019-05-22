Veteran French and Clermont hooker announces retirement after finally ending European misery

EXPERIENCED FRANCE HOOKER Benjamin Kayser, who won both the Top 14 and the English Premiership, said on Wednesday he will retire at the end of the season.

Kayser, 34, who made the last of his 37 appearances for les Bleus at the 2015 World Cup, lifted the French league title twice, once with home town side Stade Francais in 2007 and then with current club Clermont in 2017.

He also clinched England’s top-flight with Leicester in 2009.

“Unfortunately I have to announce that I will be hanging up the boots at the end of the season. Wasn’t the plan but I’ve got to listen to my body,” he posted on Instagram.

“Goodbyes will be in 1 month, so tonight I say, see you Saturday!!,” he added cheekily. The Top 14 playoff final is on 15 June.

Kayser won a first European medal earlier this month when Clermont beat La Rochelle in the Challenge Cup. He is a five-time losing Champions Cup finalist.

"It might not be the big one, but I'm telling you it feels absolutely incredible!"



2005 ❌

2009 ❌

2013 ❌

2015 ❌

2017 ❌

2019 🏆



After losing in five European finals, Benjamin Kayser finally has a winners medal!



Look how much it means to him 🙌 pic.twitter.com/f9q62WkY9s — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 10, 2019

© — AFP 2019

