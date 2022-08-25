Membership : Access or Sign Up
Benjamin Mendy accuser denies thinking about compensation, court told

A woman who accused the Manchester City left-back of rape has denied having ‘a mind to apply for compensation’, a jury has heard.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 5:11 PM
1 hour ago
A WOMAN WHO accused Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy of rape denied having “a mind to apply for compensation” after reportedly searching online for his “worth”, a jury has heard.

The woman, who alleges she was raped by the Manchester City left-back and former French national player at his home in July 2021, was said to have made the search days before speaking to police informally and just over two weeks before she gave a statement to officers.

The alleged rape is said to have taken place when the 28-year-old player and the woman were alone in a cinema room during a party at his mansion, The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

Chester Crown Court heard that the woman is said to have made the search months after the alleged incident, following media coverage of other allegations by different women which had prompted police to contact her.

Eleanor Laws QC, representing Mendy, asked the woman: “Why would you be searching for Mr Mendy’s worth before making a statement?”

The woman replied: “On what date did I do that?

Ms Laws said: “Why you would you be interested in what he was worth on 17 January?”

The woman answered: “I wasn’t particularly interested but he was headlines and stuff… Obviously I’m going to Google him.”

Ms Laws QC continued: “Have you a mind to apply for compensation at some point?”

The woman responded: “No, and I haven’t done.”

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, the footballer’s friend and fixer, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.

The 41-year-old, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Both men say any sex was consensual.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie