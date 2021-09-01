Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 1 September 2021
Benjamin Mendy refused bail ahead of potential rape trial

The Manchester City player will remain in police custody.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy during a match against Tottenham in August.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY’S BENJAMIN Mendy will remain in custody ahead of a potential trial on rape charges after a bail application was refused.

The 27-year-old has been in custody at HMP Altcourse in Merseyside since last Friday, when he appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault.

On Wednesday, another bail application was made at Chester Crown Court in a hearing held behind closed doors, which lasted about 50 minutes.

The France international did not attend court.

Honorary Recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett refused the application, a court spokesman said.

Mendy is charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Three of the rapes are alleged to have taken place in October 2020 and he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in early January this year.

He is also charged with raping a woman last month.

The player, who has been suspended by the club pending investigation, is due to appear at Chester Crown Court on September 10.

A second man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of rape as part of the police investigation into the allegations but was released on bail, Cheshire Constabulary said.

Press Association

