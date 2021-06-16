Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 16 June 2021
France defender Pavard reveals he was 'knocked out for 10-15 seconds' before playing on

All 24 teams at Euro 2020 signed a ‘concussion charter’ designed to improve the care of players during games.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 10:37 AM
43 minutes ago 1,368 Views 4 Comments
Benjamin Pavard receiving treatment from the medics.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Benjamin Pavard receiving treatment from the medics.
Benjamin Pavard receiving treatment from the medics.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

FRANCE DEFENDER BENJAMIN Pavard revealed he briefly lost consciousness during the world champions’ 1-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020, but still managed to finish the game.

Les Bleus made a winning start at the European Championship as a first-half own goal by Germany defender Mats Hummels separated the sides in Munich on Tuesday.

However, France’s Bayern Munich defender Pavard was poleaxed in the second half in a collision with Germany left-back Robin Gosens and needed treatment on the pitch.

“I had quite a shock,” said Pavard. “I was a bit knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds. After that, I felt better.”

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes and it remains to be seen whether he features in France’s next Group F game, against Hungary on Saturday.

All 24 teams at the European Championship have signed a “concussion charter” designed to improve the care of players during games.

Player safety fears are high on the agenda after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s opening defeat to Finland.

The Inter Milan player is recovering in hospital after his ordeal.

© – AFP, 2021

