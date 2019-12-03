Bennett describes QuickStep move as a 'dream come true'

SAM BENNETT HAS confirmed that he has signed a two-year contract with Belgian team Deceuninck-QuickStep.

The 29-year-old Irish sprinter was on the lookout for a new team having left Bora-Hansgrohe last month, and said it is “a dream come true” to sign for a team of QuickStep’s stature.

“I am delighted to get to sign with Deceuninck-Quick-Step, the team I had a poster of on my wall when I was a kid,” Bennett said.

“I remember going to a race with An Post and seeing Quick-Step at races and I was intimidated by such a big team. I never thought I would be good enough to sign for them, so be able to say that I am riding for them is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get to work with the guys and starting working and racing with them.”

Shane Archbold has also signed for the team to complete Deceuninck-QuickStep’s roster for the 2020 season, and Bennett said he is looking forward to working with the New Zealander again. The pair previously enjoyed a successful relationship at Bora-Hansgrohe.

“It is a daunting task to race for this team, but it is motivating and a challenge, having been with my previous team for so long and I feel refreshed,” Bennett said.

“It is fantastic to be having Shane here too. I am delighted for him as he had a few years where he wasn’t getting opportunities, so for us to both be here is special. To have a friend and a work colleague with him, it makes the job easier too.”

Bennett enjoyed 13 victories in 2019 but was not selected for either the Giro d’Italia or Tour de France. Despite being keen on finding a new team Bennett’s situation was complicated by reportedly signing a letter of intent to stay with Bora-Hansgrohe in May.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere added that he was delighted to get Bennett’s signature over the line.

“The protracted nature of Sam’s move has been well documented but I am delighted to have him on board,” Lefevere said.

“His palmares alone speaks volumes about his talent and determination, but he is also a great character and another leader to have around the team. We all cannot wait to start working with him.”

