Monday 23 November 2020
Bath prop hopes new Amazon Prime documentary will 'change the perception of rugby'

‘I think rugby has traditionally been a sport played and watched by middle-class white people.’

By Press Association Monday 23 Nov 2020, 3:13 PM
Bath prop Beno Obano.
Image: PA

BATH PROP BENO Obano will explore race and class within rugby union as part of a new documentary launching on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Obano says he hopes the programme, which launches this Thursday 26 November, will help “change the perception” of the sport through a series of interviews with ethnic minority stars, including Maro Itoje, Anthony Watson and Ellis Genge.

Obano said: “I think rugby has traditionally been a sport played and watched by middle-class white people. But I’ve been able to benefit in so many ways from rugby and I obviously don’t fit that description.

“With this documentary I want to change the perception of rugby and expose it to more people by telling the stories of non-traditional rugby players in the hope that those spectating and participating in rugby may slowly begin to grow and diversify.”

Obano, who was born in London, has made 91 appearances for Bath and was called up to the England senior squad for the first time in 2018.

