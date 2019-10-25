This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It makes me feel like sh*t' - Berbatov pained by Man United's struggles this season

The Bulgarian has advised Man United’s players not to check the league standings.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Oct 2019, 4:21 PM
Berbatov spent four seasons at Old Trafford.
Image: EMPICS Sport
DIMITAR BERBATOV HAS revealed that it pains him to see Manchester United struggling in the Premier League and that their position in the table is of particular concern.

The Red Devils have made a disappointing start to the 2019-20 season and find themselves in 14th place in the standings after nine matches, some 15 points behind leaders Liverpool.

They did, however, improve their performance levels in the 1-1 draw with Jurgen Klopp’s men at Old Trafford, following that result up with a 1-0 away win in the Europa League against Partizan Belgrade.

Berbatov is not happy, though, and says it’s “crazy” to think how far the club have fallen, with United almost always contenders for the title during the Sir Alex Ferguson years.

“We all know where Manchester United are in the table at the moment, and let me tell you, nobody wants to see them there. It makes me feel like sh*t, it’s not good and I don’t think anybody wants to look at the table,” the Bulgarian said.

“I don’t think anybody connected with the club will want to check the table at the moment, when you see a team with the calibre of Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and you see where they are in the table it is crazy to think how times have changed. 

He scored 48 goals in 108 appearances for Man United.

“The players will know what position they are but I don’t advise them to look at it because it isn’t going to make them feel good. On the other hand, you could say ‘come on boys, look at where we are – do we deserve to be here?’

“Maybe with some of the performances they have produced they deserve to be there and especially if they continue like that, but if they play the way they did like against Liverpool, with aggression and getting in the oppositions’ faces, then things will improve. 

“I’ve said it before, but it’s not too late to turn things around. OK, don’t be looking at first position but fourth isn’t far off and there is time to get there but they must continue picking up the points, starting with three this weekend against Norwich.”

Anthony Martial marked his return to the starting XI with the winning goal in the victory over Partizan and Berbatov is hoping he now stays injury-free given his importance to the United attack.

He added: “It was great to see my mate Anthony Martial get on the score sheet on Thursday night. When you have been out for so long, things are tough. When you are injured you watch your mates train and you are with the physios, you see them putting their boots on, heading out on to the pitch and this can make you sad and depressed.

“You get all these feeling rush to your head and you want to get back as soon as possible and this can lead to mistakes, you could go out there and you’re not quite ready and you could get injured again. So, it’s really important to time right the moment you come back.

“In the case of Martial, to get going again and get a goal will give him even more confidence, especially for a striker.

“But like any other player, the most important thing now is to stay fit, know when to push hard and slowdown in training because when you have so many games you need to know when to save your energy. The last thing he and the club needs is to pick up another injury.”

