Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Uruguay pull off massive shock with World Cup win over Fiji

Fiji scored five tries and come away with two bonus points, but the boot of Berchesi kept Uruguay’s lead in tact.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 8:27 AM
30 minutes ago 5,910 Views 15 Comments
Fiji 27

Uruguay 30

UNHERALDED URUGUAY HAVE inflicted one of the great World Cup shocks on Fiji, holding out for a famous win over the supremely talented Pacific islanders.

A first-half blitz saw the South Americans run in three tries inside the opening 25 minutes.

Santiago Arata, Manuel Diana, and  Juan Manuel Cat all dotting down in a back-and-forth affair. The boot of Felipe Berchesi helped them take a 12 -24 half-time lead.

And though Fiji ran in five tries in the contest, their second-half scores went unconverted and two penalties from Berchesi kept them out of reach.

More to follow

