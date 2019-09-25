Uruguay pull off massive shock with World Cup win over Fiji

Fiji 27
Uruguay 30
UNHERALDED URUGUAY HAVE inflicted one of the great World Cup shocks on Fiji, holding out for a famous win over the supremely talented Pacific islanders.
A first-half blitz saw the South Americans run in three tries inside the opening 25 minutes.
Santiago Arata, Manuel Diana, and Juan Manuel Cat all dotting down in a back-and-forth affair. The boot of Felipe Berchesi helped them take a 12 -24 half-time lead.
And though Fiji ran in five tries in the contest, their second-half scores went unconverted and two penalties from Berchesi kept them out of reach.
¡GUARDA este video, para siempre! ¡Ganó la celeste!#RWC2019 #RWCKamaishi #FIJvURU #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/IeN4ZqHJSN— Rugby World Cup ES (@rugbyworldcupes) September 25, 2019
More to follow
COMMENTS (15)