Ireland’s Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Rowing

Bergin and Hyde finish fourth in double scullls B final

Racing in lane two, the Irish boat crossed in a time of 6:55.62, with Australia taking first place at 6:47.66.
9.46am, 1 Aug 2024
IRELAND’S ALISON BERGIN and Zoe Hyde placed fourth in this morning’s Women’s Double Scullls (W2X) B Final in Paris.

Racing in lane two, the Irish boat crossed in a time of 6:55.62, with Australia taking first place at 6:47.66.

The result means Bergin and Hyde placed 10th overall on their Olympic debut.

The Australian team of Amanda Bateman and Harriet Hudson took an early lead, with China occupying second place and the Czech team third as Bergin and Hyde settled into fourth for most of the first 1000m, before slipping to fifth.

Bergin and Hyde then finished strongly to push back to fourth in the final 500m but couldn’t catch the top three.

The Australian boat came home first ahead of Czechia’s Anna Santruckova and Lenka Luksova (6:49.92), followed by the US team of Sophia Vitas and Kristi Wagner (6:50.74).

