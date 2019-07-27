Bernal set to become first Colombian to win Tour de France after shortened stage

EGAN BERNAL IS set to become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France on Sunday, in a Team INEOS one-two after Julian Alaphilippe suffered during a shortened penultimate stage.

The 22-year-old took the yellow jersey from Alaphilippe in bizarre circumstances on Friday, when stage 19 was brought to a premature end in the Alps due to a hail storm and severe mudslides on the descent of the Col de l’Iseran.

Bernal started the last competitive day of racing - shortened to only 59.5 kilometres due to more concerns over the weather – with a 45-second lead over Frenchman Alaphilippe.

Alaphilippe cracked 13km from the finish on a brutal, long climb to the finish in Val Thorens, where Bernal got the job done in his first day in the yellow jersey and Vincenzo Nibali claimed a breakaway stage win.

His INEOS colleague Geraint Thomas, last year’s winner, took enough time out of Alaphilippe to ensure the team will take the top two steps on the podium.

