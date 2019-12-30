Farewell! 16 inter-county footballers who called it a day in 2019

THIS YEAR MARKED the end of the road for a group of well-known inter-county footballers as they announced their decision to retire.

All-Ireland winners and provincial champions were among them, while some long-serving servants also hung up their boots.

Corey, Brogan, Moran and Young all retired this year. Source: INPHO

1. Andy Moran (Mayo)

A beloved player for Mayo fans, Moran decided to retire in August. The Ballaghaderreen didn’t land the All-Ireland senior honour he craved but was central to Mayo’s attempts to get over the line in recent years. The best footballer in the country in 2017, the winner of multiple Connacht crowns and he got to celebrate in Croke Park last spring with a league final victory.

2. Bernard Brogan (Dublin)

Another attacking icon to retire, Brogan departed the scene as a Dublin player in October. An outstanding inside forward, he made his championship debut back in 2007 and was particularly influential in the earlier Sam Maguire triumphs this decade that Dublin celebrated. He won seven All-Ireland senior medals in total, a quartet of All-Star awards and was the Footballer of the Year in 2010.

3. Cathal McCarron (Tyrone)

McCarron opted to move on from the Tyrone setup last March with the dislocated knee he suffered in a Super 8s game in 2018 proving a major obstacle to his hopes of a comeback. Won Ulster senior medals with Tyrone, county accolades with Dromore at club level and spent over a decade as part of Mickey Harte’s squad.

4. Charlie Vernon (Armagh)

The Armagh Harps man gave 14 years of service to the county senior cause, first linking up during the Joe Kernan era. He collected a pair of Ulster senior medals and a trio of league title successes in different divisions.

5. Dessie Mone (Monaghan)

An integral part of the Monaghan ranks since 2004, Mone served his time before enjoying that Ulster breakthrough in 2013 and following it up two years later with another senior medal in the province. The defensive pillar won a county senior medal with Clontibret this autumn.

6. Eoghan O’Gara (Dublin)

Another Dublin attacker who called it a day this year. Claimed seven All-Ireland senior medals, shared in ten Leinster final victories and five league final days of glory. The Templeogue Synge-Street man spent 11 years on the senior stage with Dublin.

7. Frank McGlynn (Donegal)

McGlynn confirmed his retirement in November. His most memorable campaign was in 2012, playing an integral role in Donegal’s All-Ireland success and winning an All-Star award. He also picked up five Ulster medals during an illustrious career.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Gavin Doogan (Monaghan)

Another member of the Monaghan squad to depart, Doogan picked up Ulster senior medals in 2013 and 2015. He enjoyed a fine close to the year, winning a provincial intermediate medal with his club Magheracloone and has an All-Ireland semi-final to look forward to in January.

9. Ger Cafferkey (Mayo)

Cafferkey made his senior championship debut for Mayo back in 2009 and was a regular fixture in defence over the next decade. His honours list read six Connacht senior football titles, an All-Ireland U21 medal, three Connacht U21 crowns and was an All-Star in 2012.

10. JJ Hutchinson (Waterford)

In the wake of Waterford’s championship exit in June, Hutchinson announced his decision to retire. The Gaultier man had been involved for over a decade under four different Deise managers while he has enjoyed club hurling success with Ballygunner.

Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

11. Killian Young (Kerry)

After 14 seasons, Young announced his retirement from the Kerry ranks in early October. He broke into the Kingdom starting setup in 2007 and while injuries restricted his gametime over the last few years, he finished up with a senior medal record that read Munster (9), All-Ireland (4) and league (2).

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

12. Mark Gottsche (London)

Part of the London team that reached the 2013 Connacht final, Gottsche also served as secretary and treasurer during his time with the Exiles. He has since returned to his native Galway where he will work as the county’s finance and operations manager.

13. Michael Geaney (Kerry)

The Dingle man picked up seven Munster senior medals during his spell as a Kerry senior and was part of the 2017 league final triumph over Dublin. His standout moment was playing a part in that 2014 All-Ireland success, coming on at half-time during that final win over Donegal.

Looking forward to seeing a lot more of @mikeygeaney in the Red & White. Thank you for the dedication and commitment you gave to Kerry down through the years. You always gave of your best and we all took great pride in seeing you in the Green & Gold. Meas mór i gcónaí a chara! pic.twitter.com/1ygAEq9pUi — Dingle GAA (@DingleGAA) November 24, 2019

14. Paul Flynn (Dublin)

The winner of six All-Ireland senior medals, Flynn retired in May before the commencement of the championship. An outstanding attacker who won four All-Star awards in a row between 2011 and 2014, Flynn had been hampered by a back injury in recent times. He remains heavily involved in GAA as the chief executive of the Gaelic Players’ Association.

15. Sean McDermott (Roscommon)

One of Roscommon’s longest-serving players, McDermott retired in early January. He was part of Connacht title wins in 2010 and 2017 while he made 178 appearances for the Rossies.

16. Vinny Corey (Monaghan)

Another stalwart who gave remarkable service to Monaghan football. He started out a year before his Clontibret club-mate Dessie Mone, that run from 2003 in senior colours only concluding this year. That pair of Ulster successes were the highlights of his county career.

