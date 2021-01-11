Flynn appointed Meath U20 boss with star-studded backroom team

BERNARD FLYNN HAS been appointed as Meath U20 manager for the next two years at tonight’s county convention.

Flynn has put a very strong backroom team in place, with Royals legends Graham Geraghty and the recently retired Graham Reilly as selectors.

Geraghty suffered a brain haemorrhage while at work last October and is on the road to a full recovery after undergoing life-saving surgery at Beaumount Hospital.

Mayo ladies football boss Peter Leahy and Kilmacud Crokes joint-manager Robbie Brennan are also on board as coaches.

Former professional soccer goalkeeper and Dublin panellist Shane Supple will serve as goalkeeping coach.

The provincial championships at the grade are fixed to begin at the end of March, with the All-Ireland final set for early May.