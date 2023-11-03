Bernard Jackman appointed to role with Horse Sport Ireland before Paris Olympics

FORMER IRELAND RUGBY international Bernard Jackman will oversee the high performance programme for Horse Sport Ireland in the lead-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Jackman will be the Acting Head of High Performance Sport at HSI ahead of next summer’s events in the French capital.

Ireland’s show jumping and eventing teams have already qualified for Paris. Jackman has been brought in with a focus on high performance, overseeing preparations for the games in a bid to maximise the massive potential of Irish athletes, both human and equine.

Jackman’s rugby career involved spells with Connacht, Leinster and Sale Sharks, while his coaching positions included French side Grenoble and Welsh side Dragons.

“I’m very excited to have started with the team at HSI as we gear towards the Olympics and Paralympics in the summer,” Jackman said.

“The Irish show jumpers and eventers were the among the first, if not the first teams and athletes to secure a place in Paris last summer – in the 2022 World Championships in Herning and also in Pratoni – so we have been in the unique position to be able to plan and strategise, long term, for a tilt at medals.

“As an organisation, our vision is to have the best horses and riders in the world and I’m hoping to play a part in delivering that vision over the coming months.”