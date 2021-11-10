Portugal's Bernardo Silva to miss clash with Ireland

BERNARDO SILVA HAS been ruled out of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier with Ireland tomorrow night.

The Manchester City attacker hasn’t trained owing to a muscle problem, and manager Fernando Santos believes he is not ready to be involved at the Aviva Stadium, though is expected to be fit for Sunday’s crucial meeting with Serbia.

Portugal will not want for replacements: Joao Felix is fit to be involved in the squad for the first time since the Euros, and is one of a glittering array of attacking stars along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva, and Rafael Leão.

Bernardo is not their only injury blow ahead of tomorrow’s game, as Santos has already lost back-up goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, forward Rafa Silva and midfielder João Mário.

Portugal’s meeting with Serbia is the most important of their two games this week, as they must at least avoid defeat in that game to qualify automatically for the World Cup. Were they to beat Ireland tomorrow night Portugal would earn the added safety net of knowing a draw against the Serbs will be enough to qualify, but regardless of what happens in Dublin, they cannot afford to lose their final group game.

A complicating factor for Santos is the fact six members of his squad will miss the Serbia game if they are booked in Dublin: defenders Joao Cancelo, Rúben Dias and Jose Fonte; midfielders Joao Palhinha and Renato Sanches; and forward Diogo Jota.

While paying due respect to Ireland, Santos hinted he may shuffle his pack with those potential suspensions in mind.

“The most important game is against Ireland. I have confidence in all the players. More than getting a yellow card or not, you also have to think about how to be on the pitch.

“They’ll give everything. But when you know that a yellow card prevents you from being in the next game, that can affect you in some way. I’ll analyse it carefully and put out a strong team.”