Bernardo Silva signs new Man City deal, Saudi-bound Laporte confirms exit

BERNARDO SILVA HAS committed his future to Manchester City after he signed a new contract with the club until 2026.

Silva has again been linked with a summer switch away from the Etihad Stadium, with Barcelona reportedly chasing his signature for a number of years.

The Portugal international has ended speculation over his future for now by signing a new deal after his previous terms were due to expire in 2025.

Silva joined City in 2017 and while he has been integral to their success under Pep Guardiola, he has often been linked with a move away from England.

He expressed a desire to leave two summers ago – the same transfer window Jack Grealish arrived in a £100 million move – but decided to stay.

It was a similar story ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with Paris St Germain and Barcelona chasing his signing, but Silva again remained and made 55 appearances during their treble-winning season.

Meanwhile, defender Aymeric Laporte has announced his departure from the club in a video on social media.

Laporte has reportedly agreed to join Al-Nassr after five-and-a-half-years in England.

The Spain international will become the latest high-profile player to sign for a Saudi Pro League club, with ex-City team-mate Riyad Mahrez among them after making the move to Al-Ahli last month.

Laporte will leave the Etihad after making 180 appearances for City, with his last outing for the club off the bench during their opening-day Premier League win at Burnley.

City’s busy transfer window is set to continue as they work to complete the signing of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

The 21-year-old was due to complete formalities after the Premier League champions agreed a fee of £55.5 million with the French club earlier this week.

City have also been linked with Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes and Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace, with a move for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta now seeming unlikely.

Midfielder Maximo Perrone has joined Spanish side Las Palmas on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Argentinian joined City from Velez Sarsfield in January and has since made two substitute appearances for Guardiola’s side.