This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Austria's Wiesberger edges out dramatic playoff to clinch Scottish Open

A brilliant nine-under par round was not enough for France’s Benjamin Hebert on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 10:30 PM
24 minutes ago 731 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4724806
Bernd Wiesberger with the trophy after winning the Scottish Open.
Image: Jane Barlow
Bernd Wiesberger with the trophy after winning the Scottish Open.
Bernd Wiesberger with the trophy after winning the Scottish Open.
Image: Jane Barlow

AUSTRIA’S BERND WIESBERGER won the Scottish Open at the third playoff hole as a brilliant nine-under par round was not enough for France’s Benjamin Hebert on Sunday.

Wiesberger held a two-shot overnight advantage but saw it overtaken by Hebert’s round of 62 to set the clubhouse lead at 22 under par.

After a bogey at the second, four birdies put Wiesberger in pole position once more only to drop a shot at the 17th to force a playoff.

Hebert then missed two glorious chances to secure his first European Tour title in the opening two playoff holes on the 18th.

The Frenchman three-putted again third time round and Wiesberger took full advantage to claim his second win in his last six events.

“We just dug in there. I would have loved to seal it off with a couple of pars coming in but sometimes it just tests you. I’m very grateful for how it turned out,” said Wiesberger, who also finished tied for second at last week’s Irish Open.

“It’s just really, really nice to be able to stand here with the trophy at the end of the day. It was a long day but somehow I managed.”

Another Frenchman Romain Langasque claimed third on 20 under par, while charismatic Englishman Andrew Johnston and Italy’s Nino Bertasio sealed qualifying spots for next week’s Open Championship with a share of fourth on 19 under.

Former Open champion Henrik Stenson also finished on 19 under, while Rory McIlroy warmed up for the Open on home soil in Northern Ireland back in a share of 34th on 13 under after a round of 69 on Sunday.

- © AFP 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie