Dublin: 16°C Friday 9 July 2021
Berrettini sees off Federer's conqueror to make Italian history at Wimbledon

The world number nine will face either Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final.

By AFP Friday 9 Jul 2021, 4:36 PM
17 minutes ago 415 Views 1 Comment
Celebrations at SW19 today for Matteo Berrettini.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MATTEO BERRETTINI BECAME the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final today with a four-sets victory against Hubert Hurkacz.

Berrettini claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 win over his Polish opponent, who had knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

World number nine Berrettini will face either Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final, where he will attempt to become Italy’s first men’s Grand Slam champion since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

“So far it is the greatest day of my tennis career. Sunday, we shall see,” he said. “I am just proud to have carried the flag here.”

The 25-year-old Italian is one win away from emulating Boris Becker in 1985 in winning the prestigious Queen’s tournament and then Wimbledon a few weeks later.

© – AFP, 2021

