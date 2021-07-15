Leicester sign Ryan Bertrand, Arsenal send defender back out on loan

FORMER ENGLAND DEFENDER Ryan Bertrand has joined Leicester on a free transfer following his departure from Premier League rivals Southampton.

The 31-year-old, who won 19 international caps between 2012 and 2017 and travelled to Euro 2016, has signed a two-year contract with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

“I’m really happy to be here; joining Leicester really complemented my inner ambitions and what I still want to achieve in my career,” he told the club’s website.

“Leicester have built something amazing over the years, especially since Brendan Rodgers has come in.

“It’s fantastic to be a part of this fantastic club and I’m going to give my all to try and do the fans proud.”

Bertrand began his career with Chelsea, where he won the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League.

The left-back made 240 appearances during seven seasons with Southampton after leaving Stamford Bridge in 2014, initially on loan.

He was sent off when Saints suffered a record-equalling 9-0 Premier League loss at home to new club Leicester in October 2019.

Elsewhere, Arsenal defender William Saliba will spend the upcoming season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined the Gunners from St Etienne in 2019 for a reported £27million but has yet to make his first-team debut.

He was loaned back to St Etienne for the 2019-20 campaign and spent the second half of last season with Nice.

And Arsenal announced on Thursday the France Under-20 international would have another loan stint in his home country with a one-year stay at Marseille.

Wolves, meanwhile, have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos on a five-year deal.

The 28-year-old’s arrival comes after the departure from Molineux of fellow Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patricio, who completed a move to Roma on Tuesday.