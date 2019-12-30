This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Open thread: What was your favourite moment from the 2019 sporting year?

There were world-title belts, World Championship golds, and some of the greatest horseplay of all time…

By The42 Team Monday 30 Dec 2019, 7:20 AM
23 minutes ago 98 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4935299
Left: Sanita Puspure celebrates back-to-back World Championships. Right (top): Shane Lowry brings the Claret Jug to Croke Park Right (bottom): Katie Taylor becomes the undisputed lightweight champion.
Image: INPHO/Press Association
Left: Sanita Puspure celebrates back-to-back World Championships. Right (top): Shane Lowry brings the Claret Jug to Croke Park Right (bottom): Katie Taylor becomes the undisputed lightweight champion.
Left: Sanita Puspure celebrates back-to-back World Championships. Right (top): Shane Lowry brings the Claret Jug to Croke Park Right (bottom): Katie Taylor becomes the undisputed lightweight champion.
Image: INPHO/Press Association

IT WAS ANOTHER massive year for Irish sport both at home and on the international stage.

A few significant ‘firsts’: a five-in-a-row in inter-county GAA, a modern-era undisputed boxing champion, a medal at the World Gymnastics Championships, a women’s hockey team qualifying for the Olympics and, 45 years on, a back-to-back Grand National Winner.

And then, of course, there was a wonderful ‘fifth’, as the Claret Jug became the Clara Jug following an emotional Sunday at Royal Portrush.

There were World Championship golds in rowing, too — a second in succession for a particularly Dominant force from Cork by way of Latvia — while in athletics, our most decorated Paralympian continued his long-running dominance of the track.

And there were some offbeat achievements, too, like the Mayo Gaelic football goal which caught the imagination of millions of sports fans around the globe, most of whom wondering onto which glorious concoction of sports they had scrolled on their social media feeds.

Screenshot-2019-07-09-at-18.58.29-768x526

There were even major successes on foreign soil for those Irish-born athletes to which we can no longer lay a claim, and that’s not an allusion to the Blackrock College lads who absolutely sent it in the Koh Samui Cup.

But we want to know what was your favourite Irish sporting moment of 2019.

Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie