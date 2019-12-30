Open thread: What was your favourite moment from the 2019 sporting year?

Left: Sanita Puspure celebrates back-to-back World Championships. Right (top): Shane Lowry brings the Claret Jug to Croke Park Right (bottom): Katie Taylor becomes the undisputed lightweight champion.

IT WAS ANOTHER massive year for Irish sport both at home and on the international stage.

A few significant ‘firsts’: a five-in-a-row in inter-county GAA, a modern-era undisputed boxing champion, a medal at the World Gymnastics Championships, a women’s hockey team qualifying for the Olympics and, 45 years on, a back-to-back Grand National Winner.

And then, of course, there was a wonderful ‘fifth’, as the Claret Jug became the Clara Jug following an emotional Sunday at Royal Portrush.

There were World Championship golds in rowing, too — a second in succession for a particularly Dominant force from Cork by way of Latvia — while in athletics, our most decorated Paralympian continued his long-running dominance of the track.

And there were some offbeat achievements, too, like the Mayo Gaelic football goal which caught the imagination of millions of sports fans around the globe, most of whom wondering onto which glorious concoction of sports they had scrolled on their social media feeds.

There were even major successes on foreign soil for those Irish-born athletes to which we can no longer lay a claim, and that’s not an allusion to the Blackrock College lads who absolutely sent it in the Koh Samui Cup.

But we want to know what was your favourite Irish sporting moment of 2019.

