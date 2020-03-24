Had your fill of Netflix's sports films? Here are 12 hidden gems to watch on YouTube

'A Courtship of Rivals', 'Ringy', and 'The Tale of Gatti-Ward' are among our YouTube recommendations during these longer stints indoors.

LAST SUNDAY WEEK, we brought you 10 of the best sports films to watch on Netflix. We’re aware that, by now, there is every chance you have exhausted those options.

And so we embark upon the Wild West that is YouTube in search of our sports fix.

We’ve included links to the full films below. Consume them at your own leisure and be sure to share them with sports-mad loved ones in order to protect them from the crushing low of finding yourself watching re-runs of Friends on Comedy Central.

N.B. In no particular order:

1. Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward

Directors: Gabe Spitzer, Bentley Weiner

Premise: HBO tell the story of the brutal trilogy of light-welterweight fights between Arturo ‘Thunder’ Gatti and ‘Irish’ Micky Ward, the enduring friendship that was forged between them, and Gatti’s tragic, suspicious demise.

IMDB rating: 8.7

2. Clough – The Brian Clough Story

Directors: Gabriel Clarke, John McKenna, James Williams

Premise: The Afterlife of Brian continues a pace; best-selling book after best-selling book, a statue is unveiled in Nottingham city centre, and a feature film is released. ‘Clough’ has intimate access with the family as Brian is forever remembered in bronze and in exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Nigel as the wheel comes full circle.

IMDB rating: 7.8

3. Ringy

Director: Tony McCarthy

Premise: A look back at the life and times of arguably the greatest ever hurler, including never-before-seen footage of the Cork man in action.

IMDB rating: n/a

4. Jimmy’s Winning Matches

Director: Joanne McGrath

Premise: The remarkable story of the Donegal Gaelic football team and their journey to become 2012 All-Ireland champions.

IMDB rating: n/a

5. Sugar Ray Robinson – The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion

Executive producer: Ross Greenburg

Premise: Spanning his career from the early Depression-era days until his death in 1989, this special brings to light the many sides of the greatest boxer of all time: flashy public icon, womanizer, comeback kid, philanthropist, fighter.

IMDB rating: n/a

6. No No: A Dockumentary

Director: Jeff Radice

Premise: A ‘no-no’, or no-hitter, is a baseball pitcher’s perfect game, where no batter hits the ball. Only 295 have occurred in US pro baseball from nearly 215,000 games. In 1970, Dock Ellis of the Pittsburgh Pirates says he threw a no-no against the San Diego Padres while high on LSD. This film explores that myth and reveals a lot more.

IMDB rating: 7.2 (97% on Rotten Tomatoes)

7. Deep Water

Directors: Louise Osmond, Jerry Rothwell

Premise: A film chronicling the infamously disastrous 1968 round-the-world yacht race.

IMDB rating: 7.8 (96% on Rotten Tomatoes)

8. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird: A Courtship of Rivals

Executive producers: Ross Greenburg, Rick Bernstein

Premise: A film exploring the rivalry between two basketball greats which began with the 1979 NCAA Championship Game and lasted throughout their lengthy Hall-of-Fame careers in the NBA — the league that leant on Magic and Bird to survive.

IMDB rating: 8.3

9. Dark Horse

Director: Louise Osmond

Premise: An inspirational true story of a group of friends from a working men’s club in Wales who decide to take on the elite ‘sport of kings’ and breed themselves a racehorse.

IMDB rating: 7.3

10. Joe Louis: America’s Hero Betrayed

Executive producers: Rick Bernstein, Ross Greenburg

Premise: The story of arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time: his difficulty getting big fights early in his career, the pride of African-Americans in his prowess, the shift of white sentiment toward Louis as Hitler came to power, Louis’s patriotism during World War II, and the hounding of him by the IRS for the following 15 years.

IMDB rating: 7.4

11. Their Finest Hour

Director: Brian O’Flaherty

Premise: The tale of Munster’s 1978 victory over the All Blacks told from both sides.

IMDB rating: n/a

12. An Impossible Job

Director: Ken McGill

Premise: A documentary following then-manager Graham Taylor through England’s disastrous 1994 World Cup qualification campaign.

IMDB rating: 7.8

Share your own YouTube recommendations in the comments section below!