Eight young hurlers to watch in the 2023 season

WITH THE WALSH Cup, Munster Hurling League and Fitzgibbon Cup leading into the National League, young players around the country will be looking to make an impression.

As the new year dawns, we look at eight young hurlers who could enjoy a breakout 2023 season.

Patrick Fitzgerald (Waterford)

Fitzgerald was perhaps the story of Ballygunner’s successful Munster title defence in recent months.

In his debut season with the club’s seniors, Fitzgerald found the net in all three provincial ties, scoring 3-9 across the games against Kilruane MacDonaghs, Na Piarsaigh and Ballyea. He was named as man of the match in two of those contests.

Although he was subdued by Ballyhale Shamrocks, there is no doubting his potential, and Davy Fitzgerald will have been keeping a keen eye on his progress.

If he continues along his current trajectory, the teenager could have a big year ahead.

Tom Maher / INPHO Fitzgerald has been in goal-scoring form since bursting onto the Ballygunner senior panel. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Brian Hayes (Cork)

Having been part of the Cork football panel in 2022, the St Finbarr’s dual star has thrown his lot in with Pat Ryan’s senior hurlers for the coming season.

He played a central role as the Togher club ended a 29-year wait for a county senior hurling title, scoring 4-16 from play across the Barrs’ six-match campaign in the county.

The Rebels’ new manager clearly feels he adds real value to this Cork forward line, and Hayes has a physique which suggests he is ready for the challenges of senior inter-county hurling.

Having featured in the 2022 Football Championship against Kerry, Louth and Dublin, Hayes already has a taste of the big-time, and that will stand to him as he attempts to establish himself in the Rebels’ senior hurling panel.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Hayes in action against Louth in the All-Ireland SFC. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Billy Drennan (Kilkenny)

As the Kilkenny production line continues to churn out top hurlers, Billy Drennan appears to be the latest young star set to make the step up.

A multi-talented sportsman, Drennan has also excelled in the handball alley, winning an All-Ireland minor singles title.

On the hurling field, things have been going just as well for the Galmoy star. Last May, he scored 0-9 (0-5 of which came from play) as Kilkenny overcame Limerick in the U20 All-Ireland final.

In 2019, he was top scorer in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship, as the Cats fell to Galway in the decider.

Drennan’s stock is rising, and Derek Lyng may look to test him at the very top level in 2023.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Drennan's stock continues to rise. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Ciarán Connolly (Tipperary)

Connolly missed the 2022 season with Tipp, having elected to go travelling. But now back home and on the county senior panel, he is very much a part of Liam Cahill’s plans.

Cahill has worked with Connolly in the past, in 2019 when the Premier County won the U20 All-Ireland title.

Connolly played a key role in Loughmore-Castleiney’s Dan Breen Cup triumph in 2021, and starred for UL in last year’s Fitzgibbon Cup success. He was named in the Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year as a result.

Were it not for his decision to sit out the 2022 inter-county season, he could well already be established at the level.

Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Connolly looks capable of making the grade. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Dara Purcell (Dublin)

A new manager and a host of established stars stepping away for the year would suggest that opportunity will knock for some young Dublin hurlers in 2023.

Micheál Donoghue’s interest may be piqued by the performances of Kilmacud Crokes star Purcell.

Purcell has been a key scoring forward for the Dubs’ U20 teams for each of the last three seasons, and is now primed for the next step.

That much was clear in Kilmacud Crokes’ run to the Leinster final, as he delivered impressive performances throughout the campaign, both at midfield and further up the field.

Tom Maher / INPHO Purcell has been one of Kilmacud's leading lights. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Adam English (Limerick)

Younger brother of senior star Richie, Adam English has already been given a taste of senior inter-county hurling by John Kiely.

He made his debut during last year’s National League, but played with the Treaty’s U20 side throughout the Championship.

The Doon star will be looking to work his way into Kiely’s full-time plans in the coming weeks. Although the starting team has been firmly established over the past number of years, opportunities are likely to be aplenty in the All-Ireland champions’ panel throughout the league.

Bryan Keane / INPHO English has been earmarked as one for the future. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Ben Cunningham (Cork)

Much of Cunningham’s team achievements have already been listed under Brian Hayes. The son of the legendary Cork goalkeeper is another member of the young St Finbarr’s team that have come over age seemingly overnight.

His score-taking, from both frees and open play, would suggest he has a long career ahead of him in the blood and bandages.

Cunningham has led the line for the Rebels’ underage teams in recent years, and will look to bring those performance levels to the senior set-up if given the opportunity.

His missed 65 in the Munster semi-final against Ballyea will sting, but the new season will offer a chance to put that in the rear-view mirror.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Cunningham celebrates the county final win over Blackrock. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Donal O’Shea (Galway)

The son of former Tipperary manager Eamon, O’Shea has long been touted as a rising star in Galway hurling circles.

After several impressive seasons leading the line for the Tribesmen at minor and U20, he was brought into Henry Shefflin’s set-up last season.

Also featuring for UCD in the Fitzgibbon Cup, O’Shea continues to build experience at a high level.

He will be hoping that 2023 is a breakthrough year as he bids to become a fixture in the Galway senior team.

Evan Treacy / INPHO O'Shea has shown what he is capable of with the Galway U20 team in recent years. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO